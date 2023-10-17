Russians Shell Beryslav District At Night, Hospital Hit

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy shelled a hospital in the Kherson region at night, damaging the therapeutic department.
Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.
"At night the enemy continued to attack the Kherson region. The Beryslav district was shelled from the air again. A hospital was hit. The therapeutic department was damaged," the statement said.
As noted, windows and doors were smashed in the buildings. Diagnostic equipment was damaged. The entrance to the territory was covered with debris.
As the head of the RMA emphasized, there were no casualties.
Prokudin noted that the fall of another unmanned aerial vehicle caused a fire in a private house. Rescuers quickly extinguished it.
Read also:
Man injured as Russians shell Beryslav
The Russian military also shelled several villages. Information about the victims and the extent of the damage is being established.
As reported, over the past day, October 16, the Russian army fired 32 times at the Kherson region.
Read also:
Russians hit Kherson
region 32 times in past day
Three medical workers were injured in an enemy attack on a hospital in Beryslav on October 5. The explosions severely damaged the building of the medical facility, destroyed the top floor, damaged ambulances, and injured a 40-year-old paramedic, a 68-year-old doctor, and a 60-year-old ambulance driver.
MENAFN17102023000193011044ID1107254454
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.