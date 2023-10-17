FM Kuleba: 59 Companies From 23 Countries Join Defense Industries Alliance

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Fifty-nine companies, representing 23 countries, have already joined the Defense Industries Alliance, which was created during the First Defense Industries Forum (DFNC1) in Kyiv, and will produce weapons jointly with Ukraine.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba during a nationwide telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“At the beginning of the year, we initiated the Defense Industries Forum. We were thoroughly preparing and held it in cooperation with the Defense Ministry and the Strategic Industries Ministry on September 29. The Alliance of the defense companies, which will produce weapons jointly with Ukraine, was established there. Now, 59 companies from 23 countries have already joined this Alliance. These are concrete commitments to create necessary weapons together,” Kuleba told.

In his words, Ukraine foresaw the risk of 'reaching the bottom' of partners' warehouses and, thus, started to work with them in that regard a year ago.

According to Kuleba, the risk of depleting arms stocks is minimized at the moment.

A reminder that the First Defense Industries Forum (DFNC1) took place in Kyiv on September 29, 2023. A total of 252 defense companies from more than 30 countries participated in the event. Initially, 38 defense companies, representing 19 countries, joined the newly-created Defense Industries Alliance.