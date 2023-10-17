Azerbaijani Boxers To Take Part In Golden Glove International Tournament

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Four Azerbaijani boxers will take part in the Golden Gloves
international tournament. The international boxing tournament
"Golden Gloves" will start in Serbia's Cacak on 18 October, Azernews reports.
The press service of the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation informs
that the Azerbaijani national team will try its strength in the
four-day competition.
Head coach Pedro Roque and senior coach Nariman Abdullayev will
give chances for "Golden Gloves" to Umid Rustamov (60 kilograms),
Ruslan Rustamov (63.5 kilograms), Kyamran Shahsuvarli (75
kilograms) and Alfonso Dominguez (86 kilograms).
Anar Nagdiyev will represent Azerbaijan at the tournament as a
referee.
The team, which left on a trip today, will return to Baku on 22
October. It should be noted that the lottery will be held on 17
October.
The Golden Gloves of America is an organization that promotes
annual competitions of amateur boxing in the United States,
awarding winners with a belt and a ring, and the title of national
champion. The organization currently owns 30 franchises and
involves hundreds of administrators, coaches, trainers, and
counselors in local and regional tournaments throughout the United
States.
The Golden Gloves tournament originated in 1923 when the sports
editor of the Chicago Tribune, Arch Ward, came up with the idea of
a citywide amateur boxing tournament in Chicago. The tournament was
sponsored by the Tribune in 1927 and eventually grew to include
other cities and states, leading to a National Tournament of
Champions each year.
The Chicago tournament was viewed as one of the two elite Golden
Gloves Championships in the United States, with winners from
selected states and regions heading to Chicago to compete. Winners
from other sections of the U.S. faced each other in the New York
Golden Gloves tournaments, and the champions from the Chicago
tournament went on to face champions from the New York tournament
in the Intercity Golden Gloves tournament.
This year's Golden Gloves international tournament will feature
four Azerbaijani boxers, who will compete against boxers from other
countries in the tournament. The competition promises to be an
exciting event, and the Azerbaijani boxers will be looking to make
a strong showing in the tournament.
