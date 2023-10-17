President Ilham Aliyev Meets Residents, General Public Members Of Fuzuli

( MENAFN - AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with residents who moved to the city of Fuzuli and members of the general public of the district on the“Fuzuli City Day”.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.