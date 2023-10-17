Arqon Launching“Distributor Flag” In ATTOPOLIS Platform At Medical Fair Thailand And Medica Dusseldorf 2023

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Singapore, Singapore Oct 17, 2023

ARQon International Business Group took part in Medical Fair Thailand from 13-15 September 2023. More than 800 exhibitors from 40 nations successfully steered the exhibition while showcasing their cutting-edge inventions to more than 12,000 visitors.

Arqon International Business Group, represented by CEO May Ng, and its International Venture Service Director, Al Low, exhibited ARQon's“One-Stop Solution Services” in product registration, technical support, and the B2B global community ATTOPOLIS which facilitates MedTech companies with many features to support their market entry not only in Singapore but globally. ATTOPOLIS provides a global connection for businesses to showcase their products, and services and gain insights on the latest market trends and news.

Distributors frequently struggle with the problem of waiting in line to interact with manufacturers at trade exhibitions if they are seeking distributors for their goods and services.“ Distributor Flag ” is launched to bridge the gaps between the manufacturers and distributors registered under ATTOPOLIS searching for their partners efficiently. This feature simplifies the search process by indicating the need to "look for distributor for the specific countries" in their business profile.

Singapore is the leading country in Asia for the MedTech industry with strong capabilities in engineering, biomedicine, and manufacturing. It has been chosen by multinational companies for research to commercialize innovative products. ARQon aims to capitalize on the opportunities by providing one-stop support services to help MedTech and healthcare companies establish their business overseas. Companies in our platform including Advanced Bioderma, Smedlife, Hemo, Space med, I-medrix, Castomize and UP International benefited from Product showcase and Livestream demo opportunities at the ARQon booth .

ARQon International Business Group would like to thank the organizer, Messe Dusseldorf Asia, for the exhibition opportunity and Vibazone from Startup Podium for the invitation to be on the panel for the engaging discussion of the challenge and future of MedTech innovation.

The Medica Thailand with a 3-day exhibition is another successful year that has extended the connection between international medical, healthcare decision-makers, and professionals with an advanced business matching process. As a major connection hub, the event highlighted various pandemic management products and solutions, the community care pavilion, the start-up park, and the medical manufacturing pavilion. Everyone engaged in the exhibition helped to facilitate the exhibitors and attendees to gain insights, facilitate collaboration, and provide advanced solutions for a better future for the healthcare industry.

For more information, please visit

About ARQon

ARQon is a company based in Singapore that provides services in the field of regulatory consultancy for medical devices, drugs, cosmetics, and health products. Established in 2014, ARQon has successfully grown our operations to encompass the international B2B medical technology platform (ATTOPOLIS), business matching and one-stop service (MedtechBOSS) and professional training services for Medtech professionals (IMDS). In line with the evolution of digital development in MedTech and the healthcare industry, ARQon adapts the technology trends in bridging the platforms to clients and provides efficient and robust services. The B2B community built in the ATTOPOLIS will efficiently save time for business matching between the manufacturers and distributors. ARQon believes that further advancement in the industry should be parallel to technological changes so ARQon can lead the MedTech and healthcare industry worldwide.

About MEDICAL FAIR THAILAND 2023

Medical Fair Thailand 2023 is acknowledged as the largest and most established B2B trade fair in Southern Asia for the medical and healthcare industry. For more than 20 years, Medical Fair Thailand has become the main hub to connect researchers, healthcare professionals, and industry leaders to gain deep insights into the latest market trends and innovations. Thousands of exhibitors present their products and technology and speakers from various industry backgrounds boost the experiences of the trade participants. Medical Fair Thailand also provides space for talented and interested parties to grab the opportunities to throw out their pitches and ideas. Distributors and traders can establish partnerships with their targeted prospects as the trade fair is also the best discussion medium for them.

