Kuwait Keen On Developing Economic Legislations To Be Financial Hub - Diplomat

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Oct 17 (KUNA) -- State of Kuwait is keen on developing economic legislations to execute vital projects that would ultimately contribute to transforming the Arab Gulf nation to a financial hub, a diplomat has said.
"The State of Kuwait's strategy aims at encouraging and promoting contribution of private sector to development of infrastructure, therefore it placed a partnership program between public and private sectors," and established an authority for this purpose, diplomatic attache Meteb Al-Enezi told a UN committee discussing the global trade law.
He said the authority has a mandate of providing financial and technical assistance for public-private-partnership (PPP), aimed at benefitting from expertise of private sector to promote competitiveness and innovation.
The authority, said Al-Enezi, announced many promising projects in energy, water, waste water management, education, health, transport, telecommunications and real estate.
The State of Kuwait, he added, sought to develop cyber-related legislations to develop trade and economic activities.
"My country seeks to implement an international financial, economic and commercial system," he said and that Kuwait was upgrading e-government services coupled with exploration of means to address cyber crimes, citing establishment of the cybersecurity agency.
Al-Enezi, meanwhile, said Kuwait supported an international cross-border law to address economic disputes around the globe. 9end)
