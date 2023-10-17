Two Palestinians Martyred In Israeli Occupation Shootings

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Oct 17 (KUNA) -- Two Palestinian fell martyred by Israeli occupation gunfire in the West Bank on Tuesday, bringing the death toll there up to 61 martyrs, according to the Health Ministry.

Mohammad Melhem, 17, was martyred after he was shot by live bullets in his stomach in an Israeli occupation shooting in the town of Halhul, north of Al-Khalil, the ministry said in a press release.

Eight Palestinians were also injured by the gunfire of Israeli occupation forces, the ministry added.

Meanwhile, Samir Sabra, 72, died of wounds he had sustained in the stomach by live bullets fired by Israeli occupation forces in Nablus on Friday. (end) nq

