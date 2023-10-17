Trump to expand initial Muslim travel ban, implement "ideological screening" for immigrants

(MENAFN) Former President Donald Trump, while addressing his supporters in Iowa, has reinforced his tough stance on immigration policies, particularly targeting refugees from Gaza. He pledged to expand his initial Muslim travel ban and implement "ideological screening" for immigrants, barring those who sympathize with Hamas and Muslim extremists. The Gaza conflict, which is currently the deadliest in a series of five Gaza wars, has prompted this proposal, with more than 4,000 casualties on both sides.



In Trump's words, he stated, "No longer will we allow dangerous lunatics, haters, bigots, and maniacs to get residency in our country." He emphasized that those who empathize with radical Islamic terrorists, wish to abolish the state of Israel, or support Hamas or similar ideologies would be disqualified. The enforcement mechanisms for this proposal remain unclear. Still, it's worth noting that current and former members of communist and totalitarian parties and their sympathizers are already banned from entry into the United States.



These new proposals represent a significant expansion of Trump's previous controversial immigration policies, which drew criticism from immigrant rights and civil liberties advocates. Trump also promised to aggressively deport resident aliens with "jihadist sympathies" and send immigration agents to "pro-jihadist demonstrations" to identify violators. Additionally, he expressed the intention to revoke the student visas of foreigners who hold anti-American and anti-Semitic views and send them back to their home countries.



Furthermore, Trump pledged to bar the entry of refugees from Gaza fleeing Israel's retaliatory strikes, similar to his attempt to ban citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries during his first term through an executive order. It's important to note that his initial executive order faced substantial opposition and legal challenges, ultimately leading to a revised version upheld by the Supreme Court.

