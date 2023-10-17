China achieves significant savings in 2023 assisted by western oil sanctions

(MENAFN) China has reportedly achieved significant savings this year by taking advantage of record-high imports of discounted crude oil from countries facing Western sanctions. This information is based on a report by a UK news agency that relies on data from ship-trackers and information from traders.



The report suggests that Beijing's purchases from nations like Russia, Iran, and Venezuela have very likely contributed to saving approximately USD10 billion for China. These savings have become more pronounced as global crude prices have risen since July, primarily due to supply constraints.



“An unintended consequence of sanctions imposed by the United States and others on Russia, Iran and Venezuela has been to lower the oil import costs for refiners in top economic rival China, which often criticizes such ‘unilateral” penalties,’ the news agency noted.



Between January and September, China set a new record by importing an unprecedented daily volume of 2.765 million barrels from the three major oil-exporting nations under sanctions. This information is based on ship-tracking data from Kpler and Vortexa, as reported by the outlet.



If Chinese importers had bought comparable oil grades from non-sanctioned sources, they would have paid around USD 10 billion more. Although the reductions represent a small portion of China's total oil import bill, Kang Wu, global head of demand analysis at S&P Global Commodity Insights, notes that the savings are significant for independent refiners, or ‘teapots,’ who are "opportunistic buyers and actively look for bargains."



Data showed that in the first nine months of this year, crude supplies from Moscow, Tehran, and Caracas have displaced substitutes from the Middle East, West Africa, as well as South America, accounting for a quarter of China's imports, up from approximately 21 percent in 2022 and twofold the 12 percent share in 2020.

