Global Portable Monitoring Devices Market To Reach $39.1 Billion By 2030 With A CAGR Of 5.4%

The global portable monitoring devices market, valued at $25.6 billion in 2022, is projected to grow to $39.1 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% during the forecast period of 2022-2030.

