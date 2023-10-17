Chinese, Russian presidents to reunite in Beijing this week

(MENAFN) A decade after celebrating the beginning of their friendship over vodka and cake, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin will reunite in Beijing this week, aiming to further solidify their "no-limits" partnership. The two leaders share a robust personal connection, with Xi referring to Putin as his "best friend," and Putin valuing him as a "reliable partner." Their relationship has remained steadfast despite a ten-year period marked by increasingly challenging interactions with Western nations, including Russia's ongoing conflict in Ukraine, which China has chosen not to condemn.



Putin's presence at a leadership forum in Beijing is not merely a rare foreign trip for the Russian leader, but also an opportunity to acknowledge Xi's signature Belt and Road infrastructure project. Alicja Bachulska, an expert in Chinese foreign policy at the European Council on Foreign Relations, highlights the significance of the Russian delegation's visit to Beijing, emphasizing that it provides Moscow with a degree of legitimacy in the international arena and counteracts the perception that Putin is entirely isolated in the midst of the Ukraine conflict.



Xi and Putin's friendship first took shape when they shared cake and vodka shots to commemorate Putin's birthday at a summit in Indonesia in 2013. Subsequently, their bond has grown stronger, with Xi treating Putin to a high-speed train journey across China to prepare traditional steamed buns in 2018. This enduring camaraderie underscores the importance of their meeting this week in Beijing.

