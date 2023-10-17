Exploring The DC-DC Converter Market: Growth From USD 4920.13 Mn To USD 7463.13 Mn By 2030 Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy)

Market Overview:

The Global DC-DC Converter Market size is expected to grow from USD 4920.13 million in 2022 to USD 7463.13 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.4 % during the forecast period (2023-2030).

Inductors, transformers, and capacitors are used in high-frequency power conversion circuits called DC-DC converters to lower switching noise and supply regulated DC voltages. DC-to-DC converters are used to change high-voltage DC input to low-voltage DC output for some specific appliances. They are also used to separate some of a circuit's more delicate components from its other components in order to prevent damage. More and more portable electronic devices, such as laptops, desktops, and cell phones, are using DC-DC converters. The DC-DC converter is used in computers, laptops, mobile phones, spacecraft power systems, buses, and lighting systems.

Top Key Players in DC-DC Converter Market:

TDK Lambda Corporation, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Delta Electronics, Flex Ltd. and Infineon Technologies AG, Alps Alpine Co., Ltd, Traco Electronic AG, RECOM Power GmbH, Vicor Corporation.

Market Dynamics and Factors for DC-DC Converter Market:

Drivers:

Increasing Demand for Portable Electronic Devices and Applications in Renewable Energy

Most semiconductor devices that can operate only using DC electrical appliances need to be plugged into an external power source that usually has an AC-DC converter. Portable electronic devices, including cellphones and laptops, cannot function without a key power electronic component called the converter. ICs and other components mounted on substrates require different voltage levels to operate. An unstable power supply can affect the devices and cause degradation and malfunction. Hence, these devices require a converter to step up or down to the required voltage. The rising demand for more computing power and storage capacity is also surging the demand for DC converters.

Opportunities:

High Growth Opportunity in Railway and Aerospace Sector

The DC-DC converter market is poised for significant growth, particularly within the railway and aerospace sectors, presenting an exceptional opportunity for industry expansion. In these sectors, where reliability, efficiency, and precise voltage control are paramount, DC-DC converters play a crucial role in ensuring seamless operations and optimal performance. The demand for advanced rail transportation systems and innovative aerospace technologies is driving the need for high-power DC-DC converters capable of efficiently managing voltage levels in complex and safety-critical environments.

The railway sector is undergoing a transformative phase with the adoption of electrified and high-speed rail systems, demanding sophisticated power management solutions. DC-DC converters are instrumental in converting voltage levels to ensure smooth locomotion, efficient energy utilization, and compatibility across various railway electrification standards.

Segmentation Analysis of the DC-DC Converter Market:

By Input Voltage, the 75V & Above segment is excepted to dominate the market. The 75V & Above segment's projected dominance in the DC-DC converter market can be attributed to several factors. Industries such as electric vehicles, renewable energy systems, data centers, and industrial automation are increasingly demanding greater power conversion capabilities to accommodate their advanced and energy-intensive operations.



5-36V

36-75V 75V and above

By Mounting Style, Surface Mount is likely to dominate in this area. Surface Mount technology offers a range of benefits that align with modern manufacturing practices and the demands of contemporary electronic systems.



Surface Mount Through Hole

By Output Voltage



3V

5V

12V 15V and above

By Application



Smartphone

Servers PCs

EV Battery

Railway Medical Equipment

Regional Analysis of the DC-DC Converter Market:

Asia Pacific is anticipated to have the largest regional market share for DC-DC converters globally during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is the region driving the global DC-DC converter market as a result of the rapid expansion of technologically advanced power converters in the region. The growth of the manufacturing industry as well as the aerospace and military sectors in Asia Pacific are encouraging manufacturers of DC-DC converters to create cutting-edge and efficient products across a variety of product categories.



North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

Eastern Europe (Bulgaria, The Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Rest of Eastern Europe)

Western Europe (Germany, UK, France, Netherlands, Italy, Russia, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, The Philippines, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of APAC)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, Israel, South Africa) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of SA)

Key Industry Development:

November 2021, Isolated TriMagiC Converter is a brand-new, high-performance isolated DC-DC converter technology that was created by Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. Liqualloy, an innovative magnetic material is used in place of ferrite in the technology's transformer and resonant coil magnetic components.

