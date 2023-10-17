Israel-Hamas conflict rises Islamophobic attacks on people supporting Palestinian rights

(MENAFN) Since the conflict erupted between Israel and Hamas, there has been a noticeable increase in reports of Islamophobic incidents and assaults on individuals advocating for Palestinian rights, particularly in certain Latin American nations.



Many scholars who align with the Palestinian cause have expressed feeling silenced due to the actions of pro-Israel groups. Additionally, Muslims, particularly women wearing hijabs, have faced instances of verbal abuse and physical attacks in public spaces.



In Brazil, tensions have escalated on social media platforms between supporters of Israel and advocates for Palestine. This escalation is further fueled by the political divide that Brazil has witnessed in recent years between left-wing and right-wing factions.



Professor Salem Nasser, specializing in international relations at Fundacao Getulio Vargas in Sao Paulo, notes that public opinion in Brazil has been notably influenced by pro-Israel media coverage. He observes that there is a tendency to lay blame on Hamas and the Palestinian population for the current situation, effectively endorsing Israeli military actions in Gaza. This portrayal, according to Nasser, allows Israel a broader latitude of action.



Regrettably, anti-Muslim activists in Brazil have propagated the unfounded assertion that Palestinians are universally terrorists and have extended this label to all Muslims, further deepening divisions.



Recently, there has been a campaign encouraging individuals to report university professors who express what is perceived as "pro-Hamas" viewpoints during their lectures. This indicates a heightened sensitivity and polarization around the issue.

