France witnesses 12 percent reduction in electricity, gas consumption

(MENAFN) France’s Energy Transition Minister Agnès Pannier-Runacher shared in an interview with a French TV channel that France has witnessed a 12 percent reduction in its electricity and gas consumption since October of the previous year. This decline can be attributed to the implementation of an energy conservation initiative in the country.



In response to soaring gas prices and concerns regarding power shortages stemming from reduced supplies during last year's energy crisis, France initiated a conservation program known as 'energy sobriety.' The primary objective of this program is to achieve a 10 percent reduction in power consumption by the conclusion of 2024.



Nevertheless, as stated by the minister, the nation has been able to exceed this aim in half the time, which puts it “in a much better position than last year” and eliminates the danger of blackouts in the next heating season.



“We are now at 12 percent. We announced it for the end of 2024, we did it in the first year. [...] It is a drop in gas and electricity combined and it is corrected for the weather effects,” the minister clarified.



However, she emphasized that endeavors to further reduce consumption should be continued to ensure that the risk of shortages does not resurface in the future.



“We are going to stay on this objective. The challenge is to make the changes structural, so that we do not have to return to this objective and these habits that we establish take root… We must continue our efforts at sobriety,” she said.

