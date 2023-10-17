EU set to initiate humanitarian air passage to Gaza via Egypt

(MENAFN) On Monday, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen revealed that the European Union (EU) is set to initiate a humanitarian air passage to Gaza via Egypt. The inaugural flights are anticipated to take off in the coming days.



“Palestinians in Gaza are in need of humanitarian help and aid,” von der Leyen declared to journalists in Albania on Monday, where she was joining a meeting of Balkan countries. “That is why we are launching an EU humanitarian air bridge to Gaza through Egypt.”



The EU head also mentioned that the initial two flights are going to take place “this week” and reststed that the European bloc is increasing by three times its humanitarian assistance to Gaza to USD79 million.



Von der Leyen's statements came in the wake of declarations from the foreign ministers of Egypt and France earlier on Monday. These ministers advocated for the unrestricted delivery of humanitarian assistance to Gaza and the secure passage of foreign citizens from the besieged area.



Previously, some influential European legislators had voiced their disapproval of Von der Leyen's reaction to the crisis. This occurred following her expression of unwavering support from the EU toward Israel. European foreign policy chief Josep Borrell emphasized last week that the EU's stance on such issues is shaped by its member states rather than the European Commission president.

