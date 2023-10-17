Prolonged Maturity On Riksbank Certificates In December 2023


10/17/2023

Prolonged maturity on Riksbank certificates in December 2023

The maturity of the certificates issued on December 19, 2023 will be

prolonged. The settlement day for the certificates will be December

20, 2023 and the certificates will mature on January 3, 2024.

For more information please contact Markets Department, Front Office

phone +46 8 6966970





