Prolonged maturity on Riksbank certificates in December 2023
The maturity of the certificates issued on December 19, 2023 will be
prolonged. The settlement day for the certificates will be December
20, 2023 and the certificates will mature on January 3, 2024.
For more information please contact Markets Department, Front Office
phone +46 8 6966970
