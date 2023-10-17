Veterinary Wound Cleansers Market Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 10.2% By 2033 | FMI Study

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rising orthopedic issues, including congenital hip dysplasia and age-related problems, drive growth in the USA's veterinary wound cleanser industry.

NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In the next years, there will likely be a notable increase in the global veterinary wound cleansers market due to a number of factors, including an increase in animal disease cases and government funding for the field of research and development aimed at managing these diseases.With a current valuation of US$ 169.5 million in 2022, the global market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2% during the forecast period (2023 to 2033). The market value is projected to increase from US$ 185.2 Million in 2023 to US$ 488.2 Million by 2033.Get a Sample Copy of the Report:The propagation of foot and mouth diseases (FMD) among cattle is becoming increasingly challenging because of numerous disease strains such as FMDV Type O, FMDV Type A, and FMDV Type SATs. Being a highly contagious viral illness, FMD affects animals with cloven hooves, such as pigs, cattle, and sheep.An article was published on Nov 2019 in Viruses Journal to review the various aspects of Foot and Mouth Disease Virus Isolates in Ethiopia for the period of 2008 to 2018. According to the article, young animals have a greater case fatality rate for the majority of FMDV strains than adult livestock species (1-5%), ranging from 5% to 94% for lambs, 80% for certain calves, and 100% for suckling piglets.FMD-affected animals frequently develop painful and erosive lesions on their paws, mouth, and teats. Effective wound cleansers are critical for managing FMD-related wounds because they help prevent secondary infections, enhance healing, and relieve pain.The widespread prevalence of FMD and its economic impact on the livestock industry create demand for specific FMD wound cleansers. In order to improve animal health and reduce disease spread, veterinary wound cleanser manufacturers must cater to this specific market sector by delivering solutions that successfully meet the special wound care demands associated with FMD.Key Takeaways:By animal type, companion animal contributed around US$ 105.1 Million in 2022. Due to expanding pet ownership rates and increasing spending on pet healthcare, the companion animal segment dominates the market for veterinary wound cleansers.By end user, veterinary hospitals & clinics contributed around US$ 129.5 Million in 2022. A combination of their enormous patient base and specialized care, veterinary hospitals and clinics dominate the end user segment globally.By region, North America held dominant share in world in 2022 contributing around US$ 56.3 Million. Presence of modern veterinary medical facilities along with elevated adoption rates of wound cleansers, North America dominates the global market.“The global market is expected to grow because of the rising prevalence of chronic wound diseases like FMD,” opines Sabyasachi Ghosh Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI) analyst.Market Competition:The veterinary wound cleansers market is highly competitive, with key players including Virbac and Vetoquinol. These companies are actively working towards collaborations with healthcare institutes for upgrading their research process as well as clinical trial process.In October 2022, Virbac and the World Small Animal Veterinary Association collaborated in order to assist the Reproduction Control Committee, giving global veterinarians access to the most up-to-date resources and information in the continuously growing field of reproduction control.In November 2021, Vetoquinol received European Commission approval to sell Felpreva for the prevention and treatment of mixed parasite infestations in cats.Unlock Exclusive Veterinary Wound Cleansers Market Insights at Unbeatable Discounts! Act Now:Key Companies:ElancoVetoquinolVirbacInnovacyn, Inc.Axio Biosolutions Pvt LtdJorgen KruuseDechra PharmaceuticalsNeogen CorporationEthiconSonoma PharmaAMERX Health Care Corp.Veterinary Wound Cleansers Market Segmentation:By Animal Type:Companion AnimalLivestock AnimalBy End User:Veterinary Hospitals & ClinicsHomecareResearch InstitutesBy Region:North AmericaLatin AmericaEuropeSouth AsiaEast AsiaOceaniaMiddle East and Africa (MEA)Author By:Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.Explore Extensive Coverage in Healthcare Market Domain:Veterinary Antibiotics Market Analysis : The global market is anticipated to be worth US$ 11,453.3 million in 2023. The market is expected to expand at a sluggish CAGR of 5.8% and reach US$ 20,154.0 million by 2033.Veterinary Disinfectant for Pets and Farms Market Revenue : The global market is expected to enjoy a valuation of US$ 3.5 Billion by the end of the year 2023, and further expand at a CAGR of 7.7% to reach a valuation of ~US$ 7.3 Billion by the year 2033.About Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

