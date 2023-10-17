German Chancellor visit to Israel represents gesture of solidarity

(MENAFN) The recent surge in diplomatic visits and engagements underscores the gravity of the situation in the Middle East. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's visit to Israel, following his meeting with Jordan’s King Abdullah, is seen as a significant gesture of solidarity. Scholz's trip is a part of broader international efforts to address and mitigate the escalating conflict in the region.



The German government has staunchly supported Israel in the wake of the unprecedented incident on October 7, when Hamas militants initiated a mass cross-border infiltration into Israeli communities near Gaza, resulting in significant casualties and hostage-taking. In response, Israel launched a substantial bombardment of the Gaza Strip, intensifying the conflict.



The relentless airstrikes by Israel have not only exacerbated the humanitarian crisis in Gaza but also complicated diplomatic endeavors. These efforts aim to facilitate the departure of foreign passport holders from the besieged enclave and ensure the delivery of essential aid via the Rafah border crossing with Egypt.



The conflict has raised international concerns, particularly with Lebanon's Hezbollah, an ally of Hamas, engaging in exchanges of fire with Israel along the border. This marks a significant escalation in hostilities since their major conflict in 2006, further heightening tensions in the region.



Diplomatic initiatives have been set in motion to address the crisis. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock held discussions in both Israel and Egypt to explore potential solutions. Additionally, British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken have also made visits to Israel as part of broader efforts to engage with the evolving situation in the Middle East.

MENAFN17102023000045015682ID1107254319