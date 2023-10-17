Putin visits China to join summit for 10th year anniversary of Belt, Road Forum

(MENAFN) Vladimir Putin, the President of Russia, has made a rare foreign trip to Beijing to participate in a summit commemorating the 10th anniversary of China's prominent global trade initiative.



According to Chinese state media, Putin is anticipated to have a meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, and participate in the Belt and Road Forum on Wednesday.



China is holding the conference to mark 10 years since the start of the Belt and Road Initiative, Beijing's aspiring scheme to build international infrastructure networks that link Asia with Africa and Europe by a terrestrial “economic belt” as well as a “maritime silk road”.



Putin informed Chinese local media before his trip that he considers Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) scheme as an indication of China's “desire for co-operation” overseas.



In the wake of its invasion of Ukraine, Russia has actively pursued the strengthening of its trade ties with China and the broader Asian region. This strategic move is aimed at offsetting the decline in trade with the European Union. Notably, trade between Russia and China experienced a substantial 30 percent increase during the first half of 2023. The Russian government is optimistic that this positive trend will continue, projecting that the trade volume will surpass the significant milestone of $200 billion by the end of the year.



One of the focal points of Russia's trade strategy is the ambitious Power of Siberia-2 pipeline project. This initiative is poised to play a pivotal role in the economic partnership between the two countries as it is designed to facilitate the transportation of natural gas from Russia to China, traversing through Mongolia.



Moreover, the geopolitical landscape has been further complicated by the International Criminal Court's issuance of an arrest warrant for Mr. Putin in March. This warrant is based on allegations of war crimes committed in Ukraine, adding another layer of complexity to Russia's international relations.

