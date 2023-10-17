Exceptional Outcomes Recorded At Mediclinic Parkview Hospital's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Tue 17 Oct 2023, 9:32 AM

The Neonatal Unit at Mediclinic Parkview Hospital ranks in the top 25 percent among 1,500 NICUs in 42 countries, according to data from VON. This achievement speaks to a remarkably high standard and consistency in the hospitals care of premature babies.

A glimpse into our NICU's remarkable outcome data

The statistics show that nearly 99 per cent of newborns admitted to Mediclinic Parkview Hospital's NICU are discharged home, healthy and well. Even among the most vulnerable, those born at 22-29 weeks old, a remarkable 92 per cent marched home successfully, significantly surpassing the global average of 80 per cent.

In addition, over the past five years, 100 per cent of the most fragile babies born at 23-24 weeks gestation have survived and been discharged from Mediclinic Parkview Hospital's NICU, an exceptional achievement given that the global average amongst this age group is 50-60 per cent.

Unveiling our NICU's three secret mantras that ignite exceptional and extraordinary results

In the NICU, all members of staff follow three standards of care. These include:

1. Embracing minimal handling and tender touch - Babies communicate their need for space, and we respect it. Newborns, especially the premature, express discomfort with frequent handling and painful procedures. At our NICU, we handle our babies as infrequently as possible, ensuring their comfort and well-being.

2. Proactive vigilance - We foresee the challenges and act ahead of their arrival.

3. Nurturing with nature - We are committed to promoting breast milk as our babies' main source of nutrition. From our NICU, premature babies born between 22-29 weeks, 60-100 per cent flourish with exclusive breast milk before going home, where as the global average is only 20 per cent.

Shorter length of stay

Premature babies born between 22-29 weeks gestation who come to Mediclinic Parkview Hospital's NICU typically stay between 50-60 Days, 15 to 25 days less than the global average.

Low infection rates

Overall infection rates in the NICU at Mediclinic Parkview Hospital stand consistently below one per cent. Global averages are three times more than this.

Dr Mudit Kumar, Head of the NICU at Mediclinic Parkview Hospital, says: "Every significant milestone reached by the NICU at Mediclinic Parkview Hospital stands as a testament to the extraordinary power of care, expertise and hope. As the head of this remarkable NICU, I am humbled by the dedication of our medical and nursing team and the courage of the tiny warriors who inspire us every day."

David Jelley, Hospital Director at Mediclinic Parkview Hospital, says: "The bonds our team form with our brave little patients go beyond the walls of our hospital. We're extremely proud of these remarkable outcomes which would not have been possible without the passion and dedication of our Level 3 NICU team."