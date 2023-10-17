'Sharjah Children' Develops Children's Artistic Skills

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

SHARJAH, 17th October, 2023 (WAM) -- "Sharjah Children", an affiliate of the 'Rubu' Qarn Foundation' for Creating leaders and Innovators, provided 2,114 children aged between 6 and 12 with a creative and educational environment at its centres in Sharjah.

Children's creative potential will be explored and nurtured as they participate in a variety of art-related classes and workshops, such as those focused on digital art, painting, handicrafts, and ceramics.

By exposing them to a wide variety of artistic mediums, "Sharjah Children" hopes to cultivate in them a love of art, elevate their appreciation of the arts, broaden their creative horizons, and inspire them to learn and grow.