'Sharjah Children' Develops Children's Artistic Skills

SHARJAH, 17th October, 2023 (WAM) -- "Sharjah Children", an affiliate of the 'Rubu' Qarn Foundation' for Creating leaders and Innovators, provided 2,114 children aged between 6 and 12 with a creative and educational environment at its centres in Sharjah.
Children's creative potential will be explored and nurtured as they participate in a variety of art-related classes and workshops, such as those focused on digital art, painting, handicrafts, and ceramics.
By exposing them to a wide variety of artistic mediums, "Sharjah Children" hopes to cultivate in them a love of art, elevate their appreciation of the arts, broaden their creative horizons, and inspire them to learn and grow.
