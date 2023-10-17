China's Belt And Road Initiative A Decade Of Global Development And Cooperation

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

BEIJING, 17th October, 2023 (WAM) -- Since China proposed the Belt and Road Initiative in 2013, substantial progress has been made in economic cooperation and people-to-people exchanges among the countries and regions involved in the initiative.

Large State-owned enterprises play an active role in advancing overseas projects in infrastructure facilities construction, energy resources development and industry capacities cooperation, reported China Daily.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has inspected landmark Chinese-built projects in the BRI-involved countries and regions over the past decade. They typify Chinese-contracted projects' contribution to developing the local economy and improving residents' well-being in the destination communities.

China's Belt and Road Initiative involves several significant projects worldwide, fostering cooperation and development in various sectors. Notable projects include the Kirchner-Cepernic Hydroelectric Project in Argentina, the China-Maldives Friendship Bridge, the China-Thailand Railway, and Phase I of Argentina's Belgrano Cargo Railway Rehabilitation Project.

Other prominent initiatives encompass the Orange Line metro project in Lahore, Phase II of the Belo Monte UHV Project in Brazil, and the Beineu-Shymkent Gas Pipeline.

The Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention Headquarters Building (Phase I) in Ethiopia, the China-Saudi Arabia Yanbu Refinery, and the PNG and China Friendship School-Butuka Academy in Papua New Guinea are part of China's efforts to support nations worldwide.

Additionally, the Karot Hydropower Station in Pakistan, Port City Colombo in Sri Lanka, and Egypt's New Capital CBD Project are set to drive economic development in their respective regions.

HBIS Group Serbia Iron & Steel d.o.o in Serbia and the China-Laos Railway are exemplars of China's overseas investments in key industries, while the China-Belarus Industrial Park near Minsk and the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway in Indonesia promise improved infrastructure and connectivity.

Lastly, the Piraeus Port in Greece stands as a testament to China's involvement in global trade, and the Independence Boulevard in Papua New Guinea has enhanced local transportation. These projects underscore the far-reaching impact of the Belt and Road Initiative in strengthening economic ties, promoting development, and fostering international cooperation.