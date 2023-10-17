Setting New Benchmarks For Premium Living In JVC

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) AYS Property Development, a Dubai-based developer for premium properties, will set new benchmarks for premium living in one of the most sought-after location in Dubai - Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) - by the end of October.

The premium property developer, which started its journey five years ago, will introduce new standards in its latest high-end development at JVC to solidify its position in Dubai's rising luxury real estate market, which is project to grow at 13.5 per cent in 2023 - the highest growth rate for any prime market globally, according to a Knight Frank report.

This will be the third project of AYS Property Development in the UAE after 'Q Gardens - Boutique Residence' in Arjan and Q' Gardens Lofts' in JVC.

"We are going to launch our new up-scale development in the UAE later this month. It will set new benchmarks in luxury living attracting high-networth-individuals, millionaires and investors to Dubai," said Mrs. Oksana Sakharova, Sales Director of AYS Property Development.

A brand in the making

AYS Property Development was established in Dubai and started its operations in 2018 with an aim to introduce new value proposition to real estate investors in luxury segment, niche property buyers and end-users by offering residences that are superior in quality, have better amenities, and with more affordable prices. It is owned and lead by a group of experienced international investors who have long experience in the fields of oil & gas, banking & finance and real estate development in Russia, Kazakhstan and the UAE.

In 2018, the premium real estate developer launched their first flagship project "Q Gardens - Boutique Residence" in Arjan, which has already been handed over and residents are enjoying a quality lifestyle. The project, which embodies the three core values of the developer - Prime Location, Superior Quality, and Competitive Prices, received overwhelming response from the market and sold out in record time.

"Q Gardens - Boutique Residence was a great success and it was handed over on time, now residents are enjoying living there already, and it stands as a proof of what AYS Developers can deliver," according to Mrs. Sakharova.

Q Gardens Lofts

After the success of first project, AYS Property Development introduced its second venture in JVC - Q Gardens Lofts, which has also been sold out completely. Currently, the project is on track for timely completion and handover to the buyers as per schedule, solidifying the developer's strong position and trust in the market that would pave the way to launch more projects in the near and far future.

"We are launching our third project in the UAE - Q Gardens Lofts 2 - towards the end of October in JVC. This new flagship development will have more advanced amenities and spread in larger space compare to Lofts 1," said Mrs. Sakharova.

"We strongly believe in quality and we put it as priority in our value proposition. In the UAE, we have frequently observed that quality remains paramount in maintaining the value of a property and ensuring lucrative rental returns for an extended period," she added.

More projects on cards

AYS Property Development is also planning to launch another residential project in JVC by early next year to further strengthen its position in the market. The new development will indicate and deliver a strong message that the premium developer is here to stay and continue its vision further and wider.

"We at AYS Developers are looking forward to establish ourselves as the top choice for a trusted developer who hands over projects on time, and also to be the top choice for the value proposition, where we will be known for offering a much greater value than the price we are asking for" Mrs. Sakharova said.

Since the start of the development company, AYS Property Development had a vision to offer something new to the UAE property market and not be just another mediocre developer, and they have found a gap in the market that they aspired to fill, which is the premium quality residence with affordable price.

That's why AYS Property Development is strictly abide by this formula in every project it offers and chooses prime locations to ensure success of the project. It also selects the best architects and design agencies to give their properties an elegant and ever-lasting appeal.

The premium developer makes no compromise on quality and uses the best construction materials, branded appliances and fixtures to make sure the property will last for the longest time and will not cost its owner more money for maintenance on the long term.