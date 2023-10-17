Ukraine's Membership In The Alliance Will Be Beneficial For European Entrepreneurs - Alona Lebedieva

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) KYIV, UKRAINE, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Ukraine's entry into the North Atlantic Alliance may be a key factor that will ensure the country's economic growth after the end of the war, but its membership in the alliance will be beneficial not only for Ukrainian, but also for European entrepreneurs, said the owner of the Ukrainian multidisciplinary industrial and investment group Aurum Group Alona Lebedieva.



“Joining NATO is not only a civilizational choice and guarantees of joint defense - it is also a significant incentive for the development of the state's economy - something that is rarely discussed in this context. Following the example of the countries of Eastern Europe, it is possible to trace a significant increase in direct foreign investment. For example, in Romania's year of accession to NATO (2004), direct foreign investments increased by 141% compared to the previous year, - commented Alona Lebedieva, - When it becomes safe and profitable to invest in Ukraine, a number of global players will see our bowels, human and industrial potential as very valuable assets”.



Continuing, the owner of Aurum Group emphasized: "According to open data, Ukraine is one of the most resource-rich countries on the continent - we occupy the first place in Europe in terms of reserves of uranium and manganese ores, hard coal, second - in terms of reserves of iron ore, titanium, mercury and natural gas deposits. Our country is a leading producer of agricultural products, and according to experts' estimates, the fertile chernozem lands of Ukraine can provide food for 600 million people, which in the conditions of globalization is an incredibly important factor in world food security. Therefore, Ukraine's membership in NATO is beneficial not only for Ukrainians, but also for European entrepreneurs."



According to Alona Lebedieva, "clear business rules" that exist in Western countries are quickly put into practice by the enterprises of the new NATO members, which "motivates even less determined investors to invest and see more opportunities and potential assets", which for Ukraine is extremely important at the stage of post-war reconstruction and recovery.



"It is very important to end the war with the victory of Ukraine, and our future literally depends on it. It is important that not only in our country, but also in the entire Western world understand the value of Ukraine for the world economy. After all, investments in Ukraine, its industry and economic growth directly begin with the military aid that our allies provide us already today, - explained Alona Lebedieva, - I am sure that a full member of the North Atlantic Alliance will be a guarantee of a future economic leap of Ukraine".



