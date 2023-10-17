Integral Solutions For Food Security In Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The Dutch horticulture and water sectors join forces to address the global challenges that Saudi Arabia is facing in its transition to food security

- Ahmed Alkhamshi, Deputy Minister of Agriculture THE HAGUE, ZUID-HOLLAND, THE NETHERLANDS, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Dutch water and horticulture sectors are joining forces to effectively address the global challenges that Saudi Arabia is facing in its transition to food security. This holistic approach aligns with the goals of the Saudi Government to accelerate its food security agenda and embrace sustainable water use. The Dutch horticulture and water sectors will present integrated solutions at the Saudi Agriculture event, the largest B2B event, to be held from 23 to 26 October in Riyadh. Representatives from the sectors are keen to connect with Saudi partners to achieve food security goals in Saudi Arabia.Collaboration is keyThe Dutch horticulture cluster, represented by Dutch Greenhouse Delta (DGD), is a global leader in producing safe and secure food. This leading sector possesses all the necessary knowledge and solutions to shape food production efficiently, sustainably, and safely in Saudi Arabia. To effectively address the challenges in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), including arid land, extremely harsh climatic conditions, and minimal natural water resources, an integrated approach to the horticultural sector with leading organisations and companies from the water sector, represented by the Netherlands Water Partnership (NWP), is essential. By combining the strengths of the public, private, and knowledge sectors, and recognising the interconnectedness of various sectors in food security, comprehensive solutions can be found for improving KSA's food security and water-saving goals.Longstanding bilateral relationshipIn part driven by the global pandemic, the Saudi Government is working to expedite its food security agenda, and it acknowledges Dutch technology and knowledge as instrumental in finding successful solutions. The Netherlands and Saudi Arabia have a longstanding bilateral relationship, particularly in the fields of further developing food and agriculture on which the countries have already collaborated for over half a century.Netherlands: Country Partner of the YearThe Saudi Agriculture Fair, the largest B2B event for the agricultural sector in the region, highlighted the importance of regional cooperation. This year marks the 40th edition, and names the Netherlands as Country Partner of the Year. Ahmed Alkhamshi, Deputy Minister of Agriculture comments: ''We are delighted to have the Netherlands as a guest of honour at this year's Saudi Agriculture. This cooperation will further strengthen bilateral relations between the two kingdoms.''In line with the objectives of Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, this year's event will focus on sustainable water use. As in previous years, highly regarded Dutch companies will take part in the fair, and trade delegations will capitalise on the momentum of the event to explore and strengthen opportunities in the Saudi agri-food and water sectors.Matchmaking at Saudi AgricultureThe Dutch horticulture and water sectors are ready to offer smart integrated solutions and are seeking Saudi partners to achieve Saudi Arabia's food security goals. Collaboration opportunities can be discussed with Dutch innovators at the NL Water and Horti Lounge at Saudi Agriculture in one-on-one matchmaking sessions. These innovators include: Agri Sciences Biologicals, Desolenator B.V., Oxycom, PlantLab, Royal Eijkelkamp, Artechno, Bayer | De Ruiter, BOAL Group, BOM Group, Carbyon, Certhon, Delphy, Grodan, Hagelunie, Hatenboer-Water, Hoogendoorn, Horti XS, Koppert, KUBO, Logiqs, Lumiforte, MJ-Tech, Priva, Ridder, Royal Brinkman, Signify, Svensson, Syngenta, Van der Hoeven, and Viscon.If you would like to have a one-on-one meeting with a Dutch company, please contact Mirjam van Buchem at or Mirjam Boekestijn at .

