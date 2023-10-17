Ahlibank Net Profit Surges 8.5% To Qr615m For Nine Months

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Ahli Bank (ABQK) announced a net profit of QR615m for the first nine months of 2023, with an increase of 8.5 percent over the same period last year.

Commenting on the results, Hassan Ahmed AlEfrangi, Ahlibank's CEO said:“The Bank achieved satisfactory results, despite challenging conditions.”

AlEfrangi added“The Bank's financial indicators are improving and as a testimony to our stable performance, Ahlibank's Long-and Short Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) have been affirmed at 'A-' and 'F2', respectively, with a Positive Outlook which reflects the strength of the Bank's financial position.”

AlEfrangi further added:“The Bank continues advancing in technology and digital transformation, in addition to focusing on improving Qatarization, attracting Qataris, and preparing them to assume leadership positions in the future.”

Commenting on the results, Sheikh Faisal bin AbdulAziz bin Jassem Al Thani, Chairman of Ahlibank said:“We've made significant progress in integrating Environmental and Social Governance practices by creating a strong sustainability framework and we plan to increase our involvement by actively supporting and sponsoring events in this field in the years ahead.”

The Chairman added,“We take this opportunity to thank our customers for their continuous loyalty towards Ahlibank, shareholders for their ongoing commitment, management and staff for all their dedication and the Qatar Central Bank for their esteemed guidance and support.”