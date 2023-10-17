Qetaifan Projects Take Centre Stage As Platinum Sponsor

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qetaifan Projects, the renowned real estate development company, is set to make an indelible mark at the 11th edition of Cityscape Qatar 2023, as the exclusive platinum sponsor. The highly anticipated exhibition is scheduled to take place from October 24th to 26th at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center.

In a groundbreaking move, Qetaifan Projects will seize the spotlight to unveil their latest Joint Development with JMJ Development - a cutting-edge residential mixed-use development that promises to redefine the future of urban living in Qatar.

The execution plan for this development follows a staged approach, with full completion projected for the third quarter of 2027.

Setting the JMJ Development apart is the pioneering collaboration with an internationally acclaimed architect, whose identity will be unveiled at the Qetaifan Projects booth during Cityscape Qatar. This star architect will bring a fresh perspective and innovative vision to the project, promising to deliver a state-of-the-art mass that outlines the community's evolution and development.

The JMJ Development combines residential and commercial functions, creating a dynamic synergy of public spaces that will serve as vibrant attractions. This visionary project emphasises the importance of pedestrian-friendly design, promoting environmental sustainability and urban connectivity while ensuring ease of access to transit and amenities. The design fosters a greater sense of community, bridging the gap between residential areas and the urban realm.

Qetaifan Projects envisions the JMJ Development as an integral part of the Qetaifan Island North, where it will harmoniously blend with its surroundings, fostering a renewed sense of unity.

This mixed-use housing concept will accommodate a growing population while preserving the communal spirit of a neighbourhood.

The project's design approach gracefully transitions from private to public spaces in a vertical arrangement,

fostering a continuous connection.

Sheikh Nasser bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Chairman and Managing Director of Qetaifan Projects, said:“Following our concerted efforts to provide the local market with international standards that work on developing and revitalising sectors such as tourism, hospitality, entertainment and, of course, real estate development, we are happy to bring a new innovative project to Qatar. We're looking forward to working with JMJ and the star architect, who is a global pioneer in design. The project will be located on the island's vibrant and unique south waterfront overlooking the Lusail skyline. It is meant to become one of the Middle East's most exclusive and prestigious mixed-use waterfront developments.”

“With its uniquely designed waterpark - Meryal - Qetaifan Island North is developed to be a paramount entertainment landmark in Qatar that will put the country on the regional and global tourism map. Thus, this project is certain to be a major attraction for local and international tourists alike.” he added.

Alexander Edwards, Exhibition Director, Cityscape Qatar, said:“We are delighted that Qetaifan Projects are returning to Cityscape Qatar as our exclusive platinum sponsor. Choosing the exhibition to launch its newest project shows confidence in Cityscape as the premium opportunity for Qetaifan to showcase the trust in us to match their developments with the calibre of attendees and achieve their project launch goals. Supporting the booming local market reinforces their mission to support the longer-term economic vision of the country, which is what Cityscape brings to the fore with the mixture of investors, real estate professionals, experts and insights that are unmatched.”

With its commitment to Qatar's National Vision for 2030, Qetaifan Projects continues to be at the forefront of innovation in the real estate sector. Sheikh Nasser bin Abdulrahman Al Thani emphasised their dedication to growth, expansion, and nurturing relationships with investors and industry experts. The JMJ Development is set to make a lasting impact on Qatar's urban landscape, fostering a sense of unity and connectivity in the heart of Qetaifan Island North.