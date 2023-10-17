Chery International User Summit Discusses Automotive Ecosystem

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

- On October 15, 2023, the Chery International User Summit was held in Wuhu, China.

- The three highlights of the Chery International User Summit are: New Ecology, New Technology, and New Future.

- Chery aims to create an intelligent living circle integrating "people, car, and life" in the future.

On October 15, 500 international media from 40 countries and regions, along with Chery global users, gathered in Wuhu, China to participate in the 2023 Chery International User Summit. They witnessed the innovation and development of Chery cars in the ecological field and experienced a grand feast of technology and green manufacturing systems.

Putting users at the center and building a brand-new user-centric ecosystem has always been the unchanging original intention of Chery. It is also the core concept that this summit aims to convey. The Chery Ecological Release is the key segment of the summit. During the summit, Chery CEO Zhang delivered an outstanding presentation about Chery's ecosystem to the present guests, exploring a brand-new model of integration between Chery and user ecosystems in the future with them together. The three highlights of the Chery ecosystem are: New Ecology, New Technology, and New Future.

For instance, in terms of new technology, aligning with the brand's core values of "Green, Technology, Family, Companionship," Chery focuses on "user needs" and "user experience". Starting from the production end, Chery implements a green manufacturing system, using intelligent manufacturing and intelligent logistics as technological leads. It revolves around user scenarios of "perceivable, knowable, usable, and imaginable" in car usage, providing green and intelligent solutions for mobile travel and innovating a new automotive ecosystem.

Solving the actual pain points of user needs with robust product capabilities and thoughtful services is an essential mission for every automotive company. With keen insights into personalized user car needs, Chery continuously strengthens product capabilities and layouts at home and abroad.

It also focuses on user value in the service sector, creating an intelligent living circle integrating "people, car, and life." This further solidifies the foundation of services and enhances service levels. It is believed that with the continuous deepening in the service sector, Chery will undoubtedly gain broader development space, more support and trust from users, leading Chinese brands to continuous upward growth at home and abroad. Let us wait and see!