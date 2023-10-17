Sheikh Joaan Attends 35Th Meeting Of Presidents Of GCC Olympic Committees

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) President H E Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani attended the 35th meeting of the Presidents of the GCC Olympic Committees held in Muscat, Oman, yesterday.

The meeting reviewed and discussed different topics on its agenda to enhance the GCC joint action in the field of sport. H E Sheikh Joaan thanked the Sultanate of Oman for hosting the meeting, which addressed many important topics and came out with some important decisions and recommendations. QOC First Vice President Mohamed bin Yousef Al Mana and the QOC Secretary General Jassim bin Rashid Al Buenain also attended the meeting.