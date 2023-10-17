QVA Launches Women's Volleyball Championship

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Volleyball Association (QVA) yesterday announced the launch of the first edition of the Women's Open Volleyball Championship for the 2023-2024 sports season. The championship will see women referees officiating the matches.

This was announced by Qatar Volleyball Association President Ali bin Ghanem Al Kuwari at a press conference yesterday.

Yousef Ahmed Kanu, Secretary General of QVA, Walid Abdel Samad, Technical Secretary of the Referees Committee of QVA, Amna Al Kuwari, chief of QVA's Women's Sports Committee, Hussein Imam, QVA technical expert, Nour Loubani, the committee's coordinator, and representatives of the participating teams featured at the press conference yesterday.

The championship, which will be held in a single-round league system, will begin on October 20 with the participation of 10 teams: Qatar SC, Al Arabi, Al Gharafa, Hamad Bin Khalifa University, Qatar University, Doha University, Wa'ed Academy, F45, Lions Sri Lanka, and the Academy team Sportlab.

Al Kuwari said the tournament will be the beginning of a series of events including local, Gulf and Asian competitions featuring women - to be organized in the coming season.

“We are looking forward to forming a strong women's squad capable of competing in international tournaments. We have to host such tournaments in order to attract the best female players so that they provide strength to our national volleyball player base,” he said.

The QVA president also revealed that the federation is in the process of finalizing the first edition of a beach volleyball tournament, which will be held next March, in addition to preparing the clubs to participate in the women's and women's beach volleyball league next season.