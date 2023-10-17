Chess Players Visit 3-2-1 Sports Museum

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

The players who are currently taking part in the Qatar Masters Open International Chess Tournament in Doha, yesterday visited the 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum with the officials of the local organising committee of the event. The prestigious event, which is taking place at the Lusail Multipurpose Hall, will resume in it's sixth round today. India's SL Narayanan leads the points standings with a tally of 4.5 points at the end of five rounds, followed by Uzbekistan's Javokhir Sindarov and 11 others who have collected four points each. Top favourite, World No.1 Magnus Carlsen of Norway is in the 20th spot. Pakistan's Lodhi Mahmood leads the standings in the Qatar Masters Open B Tournament.