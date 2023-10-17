Belgium describes fatal shooting of Swedish citizens as terrorism

(MENAFN) The Belgian government has classified the fatal shooting of two Swedish citizens in Brussels on Monday as an act of terrorism. They have also taken measures to deploy additional police forces to prevent the suspect from crossing the border.



Premier Alexander De Croo labelled the assault as “harrowing” and extended sympathies to his Swedish colleague. “As close partners, the fight against terrorism is a joint one,” he continued.



“Belgium and Sweden are united against terror,” declared Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib, extending empathies to Stockholm as well. Lahbib further mentioned that she was “horrified by the terrorist attack” in the heart of Brussels and that “all necessary means must be mobilized to combat radicalism.”



At around 7:15 regional time, two individuals were fatally shot in the heart of Brussels. Authorities believe these victims were Swedish national team supporters who had come to visit the Belgian capital. As a security precaution, the Sweden-Belgium Euro 2024 qualifier match at the Heysel Stadium was halted at half-time, and the fans were confined within the venue.



Unverified videos circulating on social media depict an individual wearing an orange high-visibility jacket and a white helmet dismounting from a scooter. This individual is seen opening fire in the street, pursuing fleeing pedestrians into a nearby residential building, discharging several more shots from a rifle, and ultimately making a getaway on the scooter.

