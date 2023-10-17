ADU's Engineering Faculty Listed In World's Top 2% Of Cited Researchers For 2023

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

ABU DHABI, 17th October, 2023 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi University's (ADU) College of Engineering faculty are listed in the world's top 2% of cited researchers for 2023, according to Stanford University.

The projects listed cover a range of engineering disciplines that aim to find solutions for engineering challenges. This list is published by Elsevier, a Dutch academic publishing company specialising in scientific, technical, and medical content, annually featured by Stanford University.

The faculty were recognised for their distinguished research across various disciplines, including Dr. Shehzad Ashraf Chaudhry, Associate Professor in Cybersecurity Engineering, who is among the top 2% in the career-long researchers list. Dr. Chaudhry has also published over 170 papers, with over 140 in Science Citation Indexed journals cited over 5,000 times.

Similarly, Dr. Moatsum Alawida, Assistant Professor of Computer Science and Information Technology, has focused his research interests on chaotic systems, chaos-based applications, multimedia security, blockchain, cybersecurity, drone security, and cryptography. Through Dr. Alawadi's research, he sought to bring new principles and techniques from programming languages to the design and implementation of secure and correct systems.

Furthermore, Dr. Osama Ahmed Mohamed, Professor of Civil Engineering and Chair of Architecture and Design Department, led a team of researchers in a project to reduce CO2 emissions associated with the construction industry, one of the notoriously large sources of human activities influencing the environmental footprint.

Moreover, Dr. Mohammed Asaad Ghazal, Professor and Chair of the Electrical and Computer Engineering Department, has contributed an unparalleled record of 270 Scopus publications for the university, including an impressive 30% in the top 10% of journals. Dr. Ghazal's research has garnered over 4,000 citations, reflecting the profound impact of his work on the scientific community.

Lastly, Dr. Taimur Hassan, Assistant Professor of Computer Engineering, worked on several research projects focused on Medical Imaging, Machine Learning, and Computer Vision. Additionally, Dr. Hassan has earned recognition for his prolific research output, with numerous publications featured in prestigious journals such as Information Fusion, Medical Image Analysis, and many more.

Professor Montasir Qasymeh, Associate Provost for Research and Academic Development and Professor of Electrical Engineering at ADU, said, "Thanks to our wise leadership, we at ADU aim to provide our students and faculty members access to world-class resources, facilities, and funding for impactful and transferable research."