UAE Is Key Entry Point For International Companies Into MENA Region: JOCIC General Manager

BEIJING, 17th October, 2023 (WAM) -- Zou Yonggang, General Manager of the Chinese Jiangsu Overseas Cooperation and Investment Company (JOCIC), said that the UAE is an ideal investment destination in the Middle East region, thanks to the favourable investment policies, advanced infrastructure, and the distinguished geographical location.

In a statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Yonggang said that the UAE government is making considerable efforts to attract foreign direct investments, by providing many incentives and benefits to foreign investors, noting that the UAE is a vital gateway for international companies to enter new markets in MENA region.

Yonggang added that the UAE plays a pivotal role in the Belt and Road Initiative, a huge economic initiative launched by China to promote trade and investments between China and other countries in Asia, Europe and Africa, commending the UAE excellent relations with different countries of the world.

He pointed out that there are many international companies that are seriously looking at investment opportunities in the UAE, making the country one of the most attractive destinations for investment in the region.

Yonggang stressed the importance of the UAE's role in developing the investment environment in the Middle East region, through the support and incentives it provides to companies that wish to invest in the UAE.

