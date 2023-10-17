CBE Approves Amr El Ganainy As CIB Deputy CEO, Managing Director

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Commercial International Bank (CIB) – Egypt announced that the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) has approved the appointment of Amr El Ganainy as its Deputy CEO and Managing Director. El Ganainy has over 35 years of banking experience and has held various senior positions in the financial sector.

El Ganainy joined CIB in 2004 as the General Manager and Head of the Financial Institutions Sector. He was responsible for managing the bank's relationships with local and regional financial institutions. In 2010, he became the General Manager and Head of the Institutional Relations Sector, where he established the Corporate Relations Department. He was also the CEO of the Institutional Sector at CIB until his recent appointment.

Before joining CIB, El Ganainy worked at several banks, including the United Bank of Egypt, the Export Development Bank of Egypt, and the Suez Canal Bank. He also served as the Chairman or Board Member of several companies and organizations, such as CI Asset Management, CI Capital Holding, MCDR, Royal & Sun Alliance Insurance Limited, and the International Financial Markets Federation. He was also the Honorary President and Founder of Egypt's Association for Traders in Capital Markets and the Arab Federation of Capital Markets.

El Ganainy graduated from Cairo University with a Bachelor of Commerce in 1985. He also obtained a certified credit expert certificate from JPMorgan Chase Bank in London in 2005. He is widely recognized for his outstanding performance and excellence in leading and developing the institutions he worked for.

El Ganainy has been the CEO of the Corporate Sector at CIB since 2017. In this role, he has led the sector to achieve the bank's short- and medium-term strategic goals in alignment with its policy, plans, and vision.

El Ganainy has also extended his experience and influence globally. He was the first Egyptian and the youngest person to become the President of the Arab Federation of Capital Markets, based in Beirut, and he still holds the honorary presidency of the organization. He was also a member of the Executive Board of Directors of the Global Financial Markets Association (GFMA), based in Paris. He is the founder and President of Egypt's Association for Traders in Capital Markets, and he remains its honorary president as well.

El Ganainy's reputation and expertise have earned him the selection as an experienced board member in several major companies in Egypt in various fields, such as aviation, financial services, and communications. He was also elected to serve on the Board of Directors of MCDR for five consecutive terms from 2005 to 2021.