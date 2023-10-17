Infineon Doubles Co-Innovation Space To Accommodate More Startups

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 16 October 2023 – At OktoberTechTM Asia Pacific last Friday, Infineon Technologies (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY) opened its expanded Co-Innovation Space in Singapore to house more startups from Singapore and across the Asia Pacific region.





Startups at Infineon's Co-Innovation Space pose with the Minister of State Low Yen Ling (middle) and Infineon Technologies Asia Pacific President and Managing Director CS Chua (behind her).

Infineon has also announced a collaboration with Korea SMEs and Startups Agency (KOSME) to drive Asia's innovation ecosystem in solutions for decarbonization and digitalization. KOSME will introduce Korean startups with innovative solutions to Infineon for evaluation and assessment of their engineering needs. Selected startups will have the opportunity to be part of the Infineon global startup co-innovation program in Korea or become a resident partner at the Co-Innovation Space in Singapore should they be keen to develop and test their solutions in Singapore and Southeast Asia.



"We are facing a future dependent on game-changing solutions for green and efficient energy, smart and secure IoT, and clean and safe mobility," said CS Chua, President and Managing Director, Infineon Technologies Asia Pacific. "Today's announcement of a larger Co-Innovation Space and our partnership with KOSME reaffirms our commitment to shaping a sustainable future with our ecosystem."



Launched in 2018, Infineon Co-Innovation Space is part of Infineon's global startup co-innovation program to help startups with product development by providing semiconductor technology support, guidance, and mentorship. The Co-innovation Space in Singapore is the only site with a dedicated workspace for startups to undergo a 12-month program with Infineon. Startups under the program can tap on Infineon's ecosystem, which includes customers and business partners, in countries where Infineon has a presence.



Infineon has made Singapore its Asia Pacific base for more than 50 years, investing S$700 million over the past decade. Singapore is the lead site for smart factory solutions development and the global test hub for automotive microcontroller units. It is also a key node for Infineon global distribution and one of the major microelectronics R&D centers in Asia.





