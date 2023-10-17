Qatar to face Iran in final of Jordan International Quad Championship

(MENAFN) Asian champions Qatar are primed to face Iran in the final of the Jordan International Quad Championship, aiming to secure a confidence-boosting victory at the Amman International Stadium tonight.



Managed by Carlos Queiroz, the Qatar side earned their spot in the final with a 6-5 shootout victory over Iraq following a goalless draw. Meanwhile, Iran triumphed over the host nation, Jordan, with a 3-1 win on Friday. The teams that did not advance to the final will also compete in a playoff match today.



These participating teams are taking part in the tournament, which falls under the category of international friendly matches, to prepare for their 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualification efforts and their campaigns in the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023. “This tournament is definitely an important opportunity for us to prepare for the Asian Cup and the World Cup Qualifiers,” As the tournament approached, Queiroz had expressed his thoughts and intentions.



Iran, currently ranked 21st in the FIFA rankings, enters the final as the favorite against Qatar, which is ranked 61st. Iran has a seven-match winning streak and has also emerged victorious in their last five encounters against Qatar. Today's match also marks the first time that Carlos Queiroz will face Iran after resigning as their coach following the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. The veteran Portuguese coach had two separate coaching stints with Iran, leading the Asian giants in the 2014 and 2018 World Cups.



After their victory over Iraq, Queiroz and his team conducted several training sessions, intensifying their preparations, including drills in the evening session. Queiroz is hopeful that Qatar will put on a strong performance and secure a victory against the favorites before embarking on their FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign next month.



The experienced coach has assembled a squad comprising a blend of seasoned players and promising young talent. Leading the frontline are stars such as Akram Afif, Hassan Al Haydos, and Almoez Ali. Qatar's Al Sadd goalkeeper, Meshaal Barsham, who made crucial saves to secure their shootout victory over Iraq, is expected to play a pivotal role in the upcoming match.



The final is scheduled to kick off at 9:00 PM following the playoff between Jordan and Iraq, which is set to commence at 5:30 PM.

