Jassim And Hamad Bin Jassim Charitable Foundation Continues Support For Pakistani International School In Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In continuation of its continued support and keenness to support the educational sector in the country, Jassim and Hamad Bin Jassim Charitable Foundation continues its support for the Pakistan International School in Doha, with the aim of supporting the school's aspirations to achieve its goals.

This is done by providing various forms of support to develop its performance whenever needed, as the Foundation has contributed over previous years to developing the school's general infrastructure.

This year, it continues its pioneering role in supporting the educational process in the school, by working to provide furniture appropriate to its needs, which will contribute to helping more students achieve their dreams of obtaining high quality education within an advanced educational environment.

The total support provided by Jassim and Hamad Bin Jassim Charitable Foundation to Pakistan International School in Doha has reached QR8,826,600.

Jassim and Hamad Bin Jassim Charitable Foundation helped the Pakistan International School achieve its dream of opening a new door of opportunities for its students to keep pace with other international schools, by signing a memorandum of understanding with the school in 2016, to build and equip the Sheikh Jassim bin Jabr Al Thani Educational Building.

The building includes a high-tech computer laboratory, a modern lecture hall, in addition to all the facilities required to ensure the provision of high-quality education.

With the support of the Foundation, the school was able to offer the Cambridge curriculum to its students on the school's main campus.

These modifications that the school has witnessed are a major and qualitative leap to be able to provide its students with the opportunity to compete with students from international schools on an equal level.

Jassim and Hamad Bin Jassim Charitable Foundation is keen to ensure the quality of its assistance, by studying and fully understanding the challenges that may face some private and community schools.

Then we work to support it in a way that enhances its scientific and academic standing, as well as contributing to raising the level of academic achievement of school students and qualifying them scientifically to keep pace with the comprehensive renaissance that Qatar is witnessing at various levels.