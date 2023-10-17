AUD/USD Forecast: Looks To The Downside

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



During Monday's trading session, the AUD/USD made an initial attempt to rally, but it appears that overhead pressure is persisting in this market.

The key question now is whether the market is prepared to sustain further declines or if it will continue to move within the lower range of recent movements. A significant break below the 0.63 level could potentially lead the market toward the 0.62 level. However, it's important to note that the market is currently trading at stretched levels, so a bounce from this point could offer yet another selling opportunity.

The 0.64 level above continues to hold considerable importance and is likely to serve as a formidable ceiling for this market. Additionally, the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average hovers just above this level, making it a critical area to watch. A successful break above the 50-Day EMA could open the door to further gains, possibly leading to a longer-term target of the 0.66 level. The 0.65 level also remains significant, given its historical importance. However, if a breakout occurs, the 0.66 level, with the 200-Day EMA in the vicinity, becomes an attractive target.

It's important to acknowledge that the Australian dollar's performance is closely tied to the strength of the US dollar. Currently, a robust US dollar and the appeal of higher US interest rates are influencing market dynamics. Additionally, the Australian dollar is considered a "risky currency" in the context of global capital flows due to its strong connection to commodities. This factor also plays a crucial role in shaping the currency's performance Should Closely Monitor Key Levels

While the US dollar enjoys higher interest rates, it's essential to remember that it also serves as a safe currency. This duality allows it to strengthen, even in an environment of increased risk aversion and market uncertainty. This will be the main story for some time I believe. This pair has been underperforming many others as well, so this is the most likely of outcome.

In the end, the Australian dollar faces pressure and critical levels as it navigates the currency market. The interplay between the Australian dollar and the US dollar, along with the perception of risk , will significantly influence its trajectory. Traders should closely monitor key levels and remain adaptable as they seek to navigate the dynamics of the Australian dollar amidst global economic forces.

