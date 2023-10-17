GBP/USD Forecast: Signs Of Negativity In The Long-Term

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) In Monday's trading session, the GBP/USD displayed signs of a slight rally, indicating a market in search of direction. However, it's important to note that this market appears to be in the process of forming a bearish flag, suggesting a potential downturn.

Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region 1Read full review Get Started

While the bearish flag formation doesn't necessarily prompt immediate action, it does signal a bearish bias. Traders are on the lookout for signs of exhaustion, which could present entry points for short positions. A significant level to monitor is the 1.21 mark; a sustained break below this level could trigger a move towards the psychologically significant 1.20 level. The 1.20 level has previously acted as both support and a bounce point.

Beyond the 1.20 level, the 1.1850 area is another crucial zone to watch. This level has historically offered substantial support and could potentially serve as both a target and a significant support level. However, whether the market breaks below this point remains uncertain. It's somewhat hard to think of a time that the world might be looking for the safety of the greenback more than the current environment.



Anticipate periods of choppiness and noise as this market navigates its bearish outlook. However, over time, it appears likely that the GBP will continue to face downward pressure.

The reversal of this bearish trend would require breaking above both the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and the 200-day EMA, accompanied by a shift in market dynamics. Currently, the US dollar offers a more attractive combination of interest and safety, driving the bearish sentiment in this pair.

The uncertainty in global affairs has contributed to the appeal of the US dollar as a safe-haven asset. As a result, the GBP has encountered headwinds against the USD. The 1.2350 level represents a noteworthy resistance point, as evidenced by price action from the previous week. Given these factors, the prevailing sentiment in this market leans towards a "sell the rally" approach.“Selling the Rally" Remains the Favored Strategy

At the end of the day, the British pound grapples with a bearish outlook, characterized by the formation of a bearish flag. Traders should keep a watchful eye on key levels like 1.21, 1.20, and 1.1850 while exercising caution during choppy market phases. The prevailing sentiment suggests that "selling the rally" remains the favored strategy, given the appeal of the US dollar as a safe-haven asset amidst geopolitical tensions and concerns about the European Union's economic performance.

Ready to trade our daily Forex forecast ? Here's a list of some of the top forex brokers UK to check out.