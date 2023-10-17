Crude Oil Forecast: Looks To Upside

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) In Monday's trading session, the crude oil markets initially experienced a slight pullback, but they swiftly rebounded, signaling renewed momentum. However, we turned around quickly to fall again. In other words, there is a lot of noise.

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market had a minor pullback, with the $90 level proving to be a significant source of support. This level has consistently played a vital role in market dynamics. It appears that it's only a matter of time before the market eyes the $95 level, which held significance in the past as a resistance point.

Breaking above the $95 level could set the stage for further gains, potentially leading the market toward the coveted $100 mark. However, a pullback below the $90 level might open the door to a move toward the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average . In this market, short-term pullbacks are often seen as buying opportunities, given the geopolitical unrest and ongoing supply chain issues.



In the grander scheme of things, it appears that the crude oil markets are characterized by a surplus of buyers compared to sellers.

Geopolitical concerns and supply-related issues contribute to the market's inherent volatility. Therefore, viewing pullbacks as buying opportunities seems to be a prudent strategy while shorting this market remains a challenging endeavor.

The Brent Crude Oil market also experienced an initial pullback on Monday, with the $90 level coming into play as a source of support. The $95 level serves as the target, and a successful breakout above it could pave the way for a move towards $100. Conversely, a downturn below the $90 level may lead to a pullback towards the 50-Day EMA Markets Exhibit Resilience and Upward Potential

Notably, the Middle East tensions continue to simmer in the background, and production cuts have been a recurring concern. Both Russia and Saudi Arabia have agreed to reduce production by 1 million barrels per day, underscoring the complexities that impact oil market dynamics. This is what kicked all of this off, and therefore the added tensions only add more fuel to the fire.

In conclusion, the crude oil markets exhibit resilience and upward potential, with crucial support levels and geopolitical factors at play. Traders should stay vigilant and consider pullbacks as opportunities to enter the market, given the supply chain challenges and ongoing geopolitical tensions. Shorting this market remains a formidable challenge, as the oil market's complexity and buyer dominance persist in the face of global uncertainties.

