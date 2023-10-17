Ciraconnect Introduces Ciravote: Revolutionizing Voting For Homeowner And Condo Associations

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Plano, TX, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CiraConnect is thrilled to announce the launch of CiraVote, a groundbreaking software solution designed to revolutionize the way HOAs conduct elections, surveys, and various voting events. With its unparalleled versatility, integration capabilities, and unwavering commitment to security, CiraVote promises to elevate your community association experience to unprecedented heights.

CiraVote is a game-changer for HOAs and condominiums, thanks to its standout features. Versatile integration capabilities mean a seamless fit into existing systems, simplifying the adoption process. Security is paramount, with multi-factor authentication in place to safeguard every step of the voting process.

The software also simplifies data transition, eliminating the headaches typically associated with information transfer. Its user-friendly interface further enhances accessibility, ensuring homeowners can effortlessly cast their votes from any device. With CiraVote, associations can now easily achieve quorum and make informed decisions, ushering in a new era of efficiency and inclusivity in community decision-making.

CiraConnects' Chief Technology Officer, Monte Irion, CPA, stated,“We are excited to add the CiraVote product into our comprehensive and fully integrated community management software and service solution to enhance service delivery to client community associations.”

As CiraVote joins the CiraConnect product suite, it promises to set new standards for transparent, efficient, and secure community decision-making. This launch marks a significant milestone in our ongoing mission to provide innovative solutions that enhance the quality of life for community members and streamline the work of community management professionals.

*CiraVote is currently only available for current RealManage Family of Brands clients.*

About Us

The RealManage Family of Brands, which includes RealManage, GrandManors, and CiraConnect, is one of the fastest-growing association management companies in the country, currently ranking number three among the nation's HOA/condo management companies. RealManage offers innovative management services to community associations of all types and sizes, including homeowner associations (HOAs), condominium associations, cooperatives, municipal utility districts, and large master-planned communities.

GrandManors is the distinguished community association management division of the RealManage Family of Brands. GrandManors provides dedicated staff and community association management services to luxury high-rises, lifestyle communities, and golf/country club communities.

CiraConnect, is RealManage's proprietary, cloud-based technology. It is the most comprehensive SaaS and Mobile app software provider in the community association industry. CiraConnect allows users to access all pertinent community information at their fingertips anytime, anywhere, and from any device. The technology includes web portals, tablet apps, and smartphone apps for all community constituents, including board members, residents, and service providers.





