BSD Capital Announces New Open Leasing Opportunities At Oneco Town Center Farmers Market In Bradenton, FL

- Guy Levintin, CFO and Co-CEO of BSD CapitalBRADENTON, FL, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- BSD Capital, a leading real estate investment firm specializing in value-add properties and development opportunities, announces open leasing opportunities at Oneco Town Center Farmers Market , located in the heart of Bradenton, Florida. This vibrant mixed-use development provides an exciting opportunity for small business owners to become a part of a thriving community with ready-made infrastructure and heavy foot traffic already in place.Oneco Town Center Farmers Market was designed as a haven for small business owners looking for their start. The Farmer's Market, open daily at Oneco Town Center, attracts a dedicated local customer base and provides an excellent platform for small businesses to connect with the community. Booths and kiosks are available, with electric, water, and air conditioning all included in the rental fee which starts at $250.00 per month. Select restaurant/kitchen bays are also available and come fully equipped with grease traps and compartment sinks; rent starts at $1,500.00 per month and includes gas, electricity, and water providing small business owners an unprecedented opportunity to open their door in just days.Oneco Town Center Farmers Market is strategically located in the heart of Bradenton, offering a prime location for businesses looking to establish a strong presence in this growing region. The development is easily accessible from major roadways and provides ample parking, making it convenient for both tenants and customers. The retail center is well-established in the community, offering locals a variety of free monthly events that draw large crowds.“Bradenton is experiencing rapid growth, and Oneco Town Center Farmers Market is ideally positioned to benefit from this expansion.” said Guy Levintin, CFO and Co-CEO of BSD Capital. Sharon Sharaby, COO and Co-CEO of BSD Capital, stated“This is a unique opportunity for small business owners to establish themselves in an emerging market.”BSD Capital has a proven track record of effectively managing properties, ensuring a supportive and well-maintained environment for tenants. Oneco Town Center was purchased by BSD Capital in 2020 with a 17% occupancy rate; the real estate investment firm quickly achieved 100% occupancy rate by implementing cosmetic and structural improvements, including the construction and development of the Farmers Market.BSD Capital invites all interested businesses to explore the leasing opportunities available at Oneco Town Center Farmers Market. Whether you're looking to expand your business, open a new location, or start a new venture, this development provides a prime location and a supportive environment for success.To learn more about leasing opportunities or to schedule a tour, please contact:Brian Delutz941-536-5003About BSD Capital:BSD Capital is a commercial and residential real estate entrepreneurship company with approximately $300 million in assets under management. Our strategy is to locate and purchase properties based on their value and potential return on investment. We work with the city to ensure we are always in compliance with regulations. We offer the market's most comprehensive, efficient and customer-focused expertise in managing commercial real estate investments. For more information about leasing opportunities, please visit BSD or call 954-955-6222.Media Contact:Danielle Enzinna...pinkparadigm305-699-4504

