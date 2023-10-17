Empowering Businesses To Take Immediate Climate Action

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FREIBURG, GERMANY, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Carbonfuture , the pioneering Trust Infrastructure for durable carbon removal, announces a partnership with Greenly , the industry-leading carbon accounting platform used by thousands of organizations to measure and identify pathways to reduce their emissions. Through this collaboration, Greenly's large network of more than 1,500 corporate customers will gain access to the most extensive portfolio of durable carbon removal credits available in the market.This partnership marks a significant step forward in the sustainability landscape, empowering businesses to address their carbon footprint by procuring high-quality, durable carbon removal credits from Carbonfuture. These credits are the result of the rigorous Carbonfuture MRV+ process, which guarantees the highest standards of quality and reliability. The primary beneficiaries of this collaboration are small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that rely on Greenly's carbon accounting platform to assess their carbon footprint accurately. Equipped with a clear understanding of their emissions, these businesses can take meaningful steps to address their carbon footprint by purchasing verified carbon removal credits and implementing other sustainable practices.As the Trust Infrastructure for durable carbon removal, Carbonfuture has created the essential technological infrastructure that makes carbon removal trustworthy and scalable. All credits available on the Carbonfuture Marketplace have undergone a rigorous due diligence and tracking process, certified by established third-party Standards, ensuring their quality and trustworthiness. With Carbonfuture's due diligence, tracking, and third-party certification processes, Greenly's customers can confidently invest in carbon removal projects, knowing that they are contributing to genuine and lasting carbon removal. This partnership empowers businesses not only to measure their carbon emissions but to take meaningful and immediate action towards net-zero.Hannes Junginger-Gestrich, CEO of Carbonfuture, emphasized the significance of the partnership, stating, "Our partnership with Greenly represents a critical step in accelerating the transition to a sustainable, net-zero future. Together, we are enabling businesses to take confident and immediate action to address their carbon footprint. Carbonfuture's Trust Infrastructure ensures that each carbon removal credit purchased by Greenly's customers is of the highest quality and reliability, ensuring a lasting and real impact of their contribution to a more sustainable future.""We are excited to embark on this transformative journey with Carbonfuture," said Alexis Normand, CEO of Greenly. "Our joint efforts will empower companies to take substantial steps towards meaningfully reducing their carbon footprint and contributing to a more sustainable future for all. This collaboration reflects our shared vision of creating tangible, lasting change in the fight against climate change."To learn more about this partnership and how it can benefit your organization, we invite you to join Greenly and Carbonfuture at the VERGE 2023 conference, taking place from October 24th to 26th, 2023, in San Jose, California. Register here to meet with the Carbonfuture team and explore carbon removal portfolios for your sustainability plan.About CarbonfutureCarbonfuture is the Trust Infrastructure for durable carbon removal. Today, the Trust Infrastructure consists of two products that seamlessly connect the entire carbon removal lifecycle: Carbonfuture MRV+, the most comprehensive MRV solution for durable CDR, and Carbonfuture Marketplace, the leading marketplace for durable CDR. At Carbonfuture, we build trust throughout the carbon removal journey with our rigorous, data-driven approach, ensuring unmatched quality and reliability of carbon removal. We empower suppliers by providing the essential project support and finance needed to transform their carbon removal projects into fully certified carbon credits. For corporate buyers, we offer access to portfolios of carbon removal credits adhering to the highest quality standards and provide visibility at each step of the carbon removal lifecycle. We work with some of the world's most ambitious climate leaders such as Microsoft, Swiss Re, and the World Economic Forum First Movers Coalition.For more information, please visitAbout GreenlyFounded in October 2019 by Alexis Normand (CEO, ex-Health Director of Withings, HEC, Sciences-Po, passed through the Boston office of Withings and Techstars), Matthieu Vegreville (CTO, X-Telecom, data scientist at Withings) and Arnaud Delubac (CMO, ESSEC-Centrale, INSEE, previously in charge of digital communication in the Prime Minister's office), Offspend SAS launched Greenly in January 2020, the world's first carbon accounting platform with +1,000 corporate clients in France, the United Kingdom and the United States. Greenly's climate tech now enables all companies, regardless of their size or sector, to contribute to the fight against global warming, starting with a simple measurement of their CO2 emissions. Once the assessment has been carried out, Greenly helps them to define a roadmap to help them align themselves with a Net Zero Contributor trajectory. Greenly obtained the B-Corp label in September 2022 and intends to make its expertise available to the community.For more information, please visitFollow Greenly on Twitter, Linkedin and InstagramPress Contact CarbonfutureLeila ToplicChief Communications and Trust Officer, CarbonfuturePress Contact GreenlyKhloé LewisPR Account ManagerKalamari PR Agencycy

