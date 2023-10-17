Biopesticides Market On Track To Reach US$ 34.5 Billion By 2031, With A Solid 14.2% CAGR, States TMR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Biopesticides Market

Rise in demand for biopesticides in cereals and grains; and increase in demand for bio-based products are the key factors driving the biopesticides market.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The research report "Global Biopesticides Market Growth 2022-2031" provides valuable insights into the present trends, challenges, market risks, and limitations faced by prominent suppliers. It offers comprehensive coverage of geographical segmentation, current demand dynamics, growth rate analysis, industry revenue, and the status of Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR). This Biopesticides Market report delivers both qualitative and quantitative analyses of company profiles, investment opportunities, strategic development approaches, industry size, and global market share assessments.The strong global biopesticides market was valued over US$ 10.4 Billion in 2021. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.2% from 2022 to 2031 to exceed value of US$ 34.5 Billion by the end of 2031.Download a Comprehensive Sample of this Premium Report @Market Trends:The global market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for sustainable agriculture practices. In line with this, the rising concerns over the harmful effects of chemical pesticides are significantly contributing to the market. Furthermore, the growing trend towards organic farming is positively influencing the market. Apart from this, the escalating efforts by the government and market players to promote the usage of efficient and eco-friendly agri-inputs are offering numerous opportunities for market expansion. Moreover, the governments are offering various schemes and subsidiaries to ensure the rapid adoption of eco-friendly agri-inputs, including bio-based crop protection chemicals. This, in turn, is creating a positive outlook for the market. Besides, the new product development with microbial ingredients is expected to fuel the market. Additionally, the increasing environmental safety awareness regarding the use of biopesticides is providing a boost to the market.What is the key component driving the market?The need to increase productivity of cash crops and food crops is expected to boost the global biopesticides market. In addition, the non-toxic nature of biopesticides, combined with their natural stint for improving soil fertility is anticipated to generate additional revenue in the global market. Furthermore, agricultural research and development courses available at several universities and research institutions are creating significant awareness about biopesticides. Manufacturers should tap into incremental opportunities in bioherbicides to diversify their revenue streams.Enquire Before Buying the research report for vital understandings-Key Developments in Global Biopesticides Market. In February 2019, Nufarm Ltd announced the acquisition of Trunemco, a division of BASF. Trunemco is a nematode management seed treatment technology designed and developed by BASF. Trunemco is global nematode management and seed treatment solution with a patented combination of biochemical and microorganisms. The seed treatment solution works against species causing damage to the seeds of various types of crops.. In March 2019, Syngenta International AG announced that its first bioinsecticide, Coaster, was ready to be launched in Portugal. The new product was formulated based upon the active strain bacillus thuringiensis. It can be used to control all types of caterpillars.. In January 2022, Syngenta International AG announced that it had acquired two next-generation bioinsecticides – NemaTrident and UniSpore – from Bionema Limited, a leading biocontrol technology developer. NemaTrident and UniSpore will provide customers with additional and complementary technologies to effectively and sustainably manage insect pests and resistance.Key Ventures Dominating the Biopesticides Market:Nufarm Ltd, FMC Corporation, Syngenta International AG, Novozymes A/S, AGRICHEM, and Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd.Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:Market Segmentation:Source.Microbial PesticidesBt ProductsNon Bt Products.Biochemical Pesticides.Plant-incorporated ProtectantsProduct.Bioinsecticides.Biofungicides.Bioherbicides.Bionematicides.Others (including Plant Growth Regulators)Application.Cereals and Grains.Oilseeds and Pules.Fruits and Vegetables.Others (including Nursery and Turf)Geographical Segmentation:Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share, and Biopesticides market growth rate in these regions covering.North America (United States, Canada and Mexico).Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.).Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam).South America (Brazil etc.).Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)Browse More Reports by Transparency Market Research-Food Processing Equipment Market Size Worth $ 69.2 Billion by 2031 | CAGR: 5.7%Food Clamshells Market to Reach US$ 2.3 Billion by 2030

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

+ +1 518-618-1030



Visit us on social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube