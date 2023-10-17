Kandima Maldives Announces 'Holoworld' Festive Line-Up

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The game-changing island resort, Kandima Maldives is set to come alive with vibrant experiences and holographic marvels this festive season.

KANDIMA, MALDIVES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Kandima Maldives , the game-changing island resort known for its fun-packed holiday and family-friendly offerings, announces a lineup of anything-but-ordinary festive activities to celebrate the holiday season this year. The highly-anticipated 'Holoworld' will transform the island resort into an iridescent dreamscape, glistening with holographic marvels and a kaleidoscope of colours.

Keeping with the island resort's playful spirit, Holoworld is a dazzling carnival that blends fantasy with reality, which will run for two weeks from the 22nd of December, 2023, to the 7th of January, 2024. From captivating light installations, music performances, and sensational beach parties, to art fiesta and a glamourous New Year's Eve Gala, guests of all ages will experience a joy-filled and unforgettable getaway.

An array of activities awaits at Kandima, starting with a Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony leading up to Santa's arrival on Christmas Day. Guests will get the chance to unleash their creativity after Boxing Day with innovative art sessions learning string art from the experts of Fann Art Thérapie, and the opportunity to make their own one-of-a-kind art piece with unique stitching and threading techniques. In the evening, guests can groove in enthralling themed parties with musical entertainment and global hits.

Younger guests are in for a treat, too, with plenty of activities lined up for them, such as the Holoworld's Merry Little Pizza Bake or the annual Kandy Kane Hunt and Gingerbread Cookie Party and loosen up in an energising Snowball Fight at Kandiland to revive frosty spirits at home.

Another highlight of the festive celebrations is the annual KULA Festival, which will involve an extensive art exhibition, engaging workshops and the Art Run. Part of the KULA Art initiative, a global pioneering movement that the resort is leading to champion local artistic talents, it is a creative journey that allows everyone to get crafty and active amid hues of rainbow.

What's more, guests can enjoy a mouthwatering outdoor buffet with steamy steaks and grilled dishes on New Year's Eve at SMOKED, and wake up to an eclectic Asian brunch buffet spread to kick off the first week of 2024 at Sea Dragon.

Throughout the festive period, Kandima will be the ultimate destination for music aficionados and entertainment enthusiasts seeking an unforgettable escape. Guests can look forward to diverse performances by renowned DJs and artists, all against the backdrop of breathtaking ocean views and pristine beaches.

Kandima has curated an itinerary of talent spanning various musical realms to suit every taste, including the laidback acoustic duo, K'Twins, acoustic party tunes by Kaylee, and an anything-but-ordinary musical performance by Martina. And that's just the beginning. D2 Entertainment invites guests to a special glow party to dance the night away to the foot-tapping live music of global hits with the ALGRS.

The Holoworld festival at Kandima is not just an event; it is a journey into a world of music, art, and culture, where the magic of the Maldives meets the beats of the global stage.

For more information on Kandima's Holoworld festivities and the full line-up, visit the event page and check out the Holoworld programme.

