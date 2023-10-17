Belgium, Sweden soccer match stops at halftime following shooting incident

(MENAFN) A scheduled soccer match between Belgium and Sweden came to an abrupt halt at halftime on Monday, marking a somber and unprecedented moment in the world of sports. The reason for this suspension was a shocking shooting incident in central Brussels that tragically claimed the lives of two Swedish individuals, occurring just moments before the game's kick-off.



The game took place at the King Baudouin stadium, and it was not far from this venue that the dreadful event unfolded. Fans, players, and officials within the stadium were left in a state of shock and disbelief, with many expressing their solidarity by chanting "All together, All together!” as they grappled with the sudden and tragic turn of events.



At the time of the suspension, the teams were deadlocked at 1-1, reflecting the intense and competitive nature of the match, which was a European Championship qualifier.



The shooting incident, however, had broader repercussions beyond the soccer field. In response to the severity of the situation, Belgium's crisis center took immediate action, elevating the threat level in Brussels and its surrounding region to the maximum level. Citizens were advised to limit their movements and avoid unnecessary travel as a security precaution.



The Swedish Football Association, in response to the ongoing situation, communicated with Swedish fans present at the stadium. They informed the supporters that Belgian law enforcement authorities had requested that they remain within the stadium for security reasons.



This tragic incident not only shook the world of sports but also underscored the broader implications of security and safety that extend far beyond the playing field. It serves as a poignant reminder that sporting events can be profoundly affected by the larger geopolitical and security environment in which they occur, transcending the boundaries of the game itself. "Keep calm and take care of each other,” as stated by the FA. "Our thoughts go out to all the relatives of those affected in Brussels.”



The exact motive behind the shooting remains unclear at this time. Additionally, there is no immediate confirmation of any direct connection between the incident and the Israel-Hamas conflict. Two Swedish individuals were tragically killed in the shooting, as reported by a police official speaking on condition of anonymity.

MENAFN17102023000045015682ID1107254055