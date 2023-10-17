Aliens, Zombies, A Headless Chicken And William Shatner: The World Of Alexandre O. Philippe

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) How did a young movie geek from Lausanne end up on Hollywood's peripheries, deconstructing its obsessions in his documentaries?

That's the question that most readily springs to mind when casting a glance over the filmography of Philippe, the man who has built a career as the cartographer of American pop culture and the fandoms that amass around its avatars.

Philippe's inspiration runs deep in Hollywood culture. George Lucas and Star Wars, David Lynch, the Alien franchise or the shower scene in Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho (1960). Other obsessions include Mike the Headless Chicken, who survived for 18 months after being decapitated in 1945, Star Trek fans fluent in Klingon, as well as zombie movies of all shapes and scales. In these works, Philippe takes as his starting point iconic figures who have, to differing degrees, attracted all-consuming fans and a multi-dimensional lore of their own.