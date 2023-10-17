Samsung loses leading position in Russian TV market

(MENAFN) According to a business daily, Samsung, the South Korean tech giant, has lost its leading position in the Russian television market to the Chinese company Haier. Sales of televisions in Russia experienced a significant 35-40 percent increase between January and September, with Chinese manufacturers swiftly stepping in to fill the gap created by departing firms, as reported by an outlet citing data from IT company Fplus.



For nearly a decade, Samsung had been the dominant player in the Russian market. However, in 2022, it dropped out of the top three, while Haier's market shares in Russia saw a remarkable rise in the first nine months of 2023, reaching 11.5 percent in terms of volume and 15.3 percent in terms of revenue.



In contrast, Samsung's sales of televisions dramatically declined to just 5.1 percent, a substantial drop from the 25.3 percent it held during the same period the previous year, according to the data. Experts have cautioned that if international sanctions continue to be in place, departing companies could risk losing the Russian market entirely, potentially leaving China's Haier and Hisense in a competition for leadership.



“We are now seeing a reshuffle of participants’ shares on Russia’s electronics market. It happens not only in the TV sets segment, but also in other categories of household appliances,” declared Anton Guskov, chief of PR at the Association of Trading Companies and Manufacturers of Electrical Household and Computer Equipment.



“Chinese and Turkish brands are now leading the market, replacing brands that have either left or reduced their presence on the market,” he also mentioned.

