Biden To Visit Jordan Wednesday

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN – US President Joe Biden will pay a visit on Wednesday to Jordan to hold talks with His Majety King Abdullah, as well as Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi, the White House announced on its website Tuesday.

Biden will first visit Tel Aviv, then would travel onward to Jordan.

The White House indicated that the US president will travel to Israel

on Wednesday to demonstrate his steadfast support for Israel and to consult on next steps.

The president will then travel to Jordan to meet with King Abdullah and the Palestinian and Egyptian leaders, where“he will reiterate that Hamas does not stand for the Palestinian people's right to dignity and self-determination and discuss the humanitarian needs of civilians in Gaza,” the White House said on its website.



